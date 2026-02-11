Crash With Canine Results In Tuolumne Man’s DUI Arrest

Jamestown, CA – A Tuolumne man was arrested for DUI after hitting a dog on Highway 49 in Jamestown with his SUV.

The collision occurred recently south of Wigwam Road. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports 57-year-old Allan Weathers of Tuolumne was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Highway 49, south of Wigwam Road, along with his passenger, 40-year-old Paul Niblack of Sonora. Machado added, “A dog suddenly ran into the roadway and struck the canine, which caused Weathers to lose control of the SUV, sending it off the roadway, where it overturned.”

Niblack, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Jeep and suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene. Weathers also sustained minor injuries but was transported to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment.

During the investigation, Machado disclosed. “It was determined that Weathers was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, and he was arrested.”

Weathers was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on felony charges for DUI causing bodily injury. Machado, who did not know the dog’s breed or whether it was a stray, stated, “Unfortunately, the dog did not survive.”