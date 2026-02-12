Yosemite Crowd Control Efforts For 2026 Horsetail Fall Visitor

Yosemite, CA – As Yosemite National Park welcomes visitors to the 2026 Horsetail Fall viewing period, which began yesterday, it has implemented crowd control measures for a better visitor experience.

The fall’s viewing period got underway last night, Tuesday (2/10/26), and it runs through Thursday (2/26/26). The park encourages visitors to stay for more than one nightly showing of the falls, as the fiery glow effect on the waterfall depends on natural conditions, including water flow, clear skies, and the angle of the sun. Park officials encourage visitors to carpool and utilize commercial vans and shuttles.

As we reported here last month, no special reservations are required for this year’s event, but the travel plan is in effect during the event. To support safe and efficient access, visitors must park in eastern Yosemite Valley and walk to designated viewing areas using a temporary pedestrian lane on Northside Drive.

Park officials recommend, “Visitors arrive early, park once, and be prepared for winter conditions as staff work to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience while protecting sensitive natural and cultural resources.”

Park staff and volunteers are available to assist with visitor information, crowd flow, and resource protection throughout the viewing period. For more information about the Horsetail Fall, click here.