Calaveras Sheriff Whiting To Speak About Operation Trash Panda

San Andreas, CA — The largest narcotics bust in Calaveras County’s history occurred in late February, known as Operation Trash Panda.

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On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, Calaveras Sheriff Rachelle Whiting will provide details about the multi-agency investigation, and also provide an update on where things go from here, related to the arrests made and the corresponding criminal charges.

In addition, she will talk about the recent transition of the Office of Emergency Services back into the sheriff’s office, and provide some information about planning efforts ahead of the upcoming fire season.