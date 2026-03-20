Disabled Vehicle Lands Twain Harte Man Behind Bars

Sonora, CA – A disabled vehicle on Highway 108 in Sonora led to the arrest of a Twain Harte man for providing CHP officers with a fake identity and having an outstanding narcotics warrant.

A CHP officer recently came upon a disabled Subaru Forester around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 108 at Argyle Road that was blocking the roadway. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that initially, the driver, 30-year-old Vincent Fauci, gave a false name to the officer. Once Fauci gave his real name, the officer conducted a records check, which revealed he had an active felony drug warrant out for his arrest in Tuolumne County.

Additionally, a search of the SUV turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia. The CHP did not disclose the type or amount of drug that was seized. Fauci was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for felony giving a false name and his active warrant, along with multiple misdemeanor drug charges.