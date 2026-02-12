Columbia College Puts Out Challenge To Entrepreneurs

Columbia, CA – Columbia College is looking for both already experienced and the next generation of regional innovators.

The application period for the SolveCC Challenge is now open, inviting students and local professionals to tackle real-world problems by identifying needs, imagining bold solutions, and bringing the ideas to life. It is through the college’s K-16 Educational Collaborative initiative.

Those who are already a pro at scaling ventures can apply to be an Entrepreneur-in-Residence and earn a five-thousand-dollar honorarium.

Students with a vision can also apply for a five-thousand-dollar project budget to bring an idea to life.

“Education is the most powerful engine for innovation and betterment,” said Dr. Chad Redwing, Interim President of Columbia College. “We highly encourage learners of all ages to transform curiosity into action and inspire others to do the same through this initiative. And if you have entrepreneurial experience, we invite you to consider helping us coach student teams through the innovation cycle as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence.”

Applicants must record a short video entry in one of three categories, Community, Future of Work, or Start-Up challenges.

The deadline is February 20th. More details can be found here.