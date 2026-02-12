TCSO Introduces New K-9 Team

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that its newest K-9 team is made up of Deputy Reese and K-9 Deputy Dyna.

The dog is a one-and-a-half-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever.

TCSO reports that K-9 Dyna and Deputy Reese recently graduated from their 8-week handler course. During it, K-9 Dyna successfully obtained certification in narcotics detection and firearms/ammunition detection.

K-9 Dyna and Deputy Reese will be working alongside the School Resource Deputies and assisting other TCSO units in field operations.

TCSO notes that it wants to thank the community who continue to donate money to support the K-9 program.