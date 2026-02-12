A Brawl Ended In The Arrest Of A Sonora Man Several Days Later

Phoenix Lake, CA – A Sonora man allegedly involved in a fight at a Phoenix Lake residence ended up arrested several days later.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received a report of two men in a physical fight at a home in the 14800 block of Lakeside Drive off Old Phoenix Lake Road near Ridgewood Drive and Phoenix Reservoir in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County. The fight was reportedly broken up, but due to their injuries, one of the men decided to report it to law enforcement.

According to sheriff’s officials, “All parties left the residence that night, but based on medical checks in the following days, one party wanted to press charges.”

Following the report, 21-year-old Cole Jeffry Burton was arrested for felony assault/battery with serious bodily injury during the follow-up investigation. He was placed on $50,000 bail.