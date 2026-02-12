Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A Brawl Ended In The Arrest Of A Sonora Man Several Days Later

By Tracey Petersen
TCSO patrol vehicle

TCSO patrol vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA – A Sonora man allegedly involved in a fight at a Phoenix Lake residence ended up arrested several days later.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received a report of two men in a physical fight at a home in the 14800 block of Lakeside Drive off Old Phoenix Lake Road near Ridgewood Drive and Phoenix Reservoir in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County. The fight was reportedly broken up, but due to their injuries, one of the men decided to report it to law enforcement.

According to sheriff’s officials, “All parties left the residence that night, but based on medical checks in the following days, one party wanted to press charges.”

Following the report, 21-year-old Cole Jeffry Burton was arrested for felony assault/battery with serious bodily injury during the follow-up investigation. He was placed on $50,000 bail.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.