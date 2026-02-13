Sonora Elementary Superintendent’s Contract Terminated

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Elementary School District has fired Cheryl Griffiths, the Superintendent who was arrested late last month.

We reported earlier that Griffiths and former Vice Principal Kristaine Quinn were charged with a misdemeanor related to failing to report an assault of a student by a speech therapist.

Griffiths was initially put on administrative leave during a closed session emergency meeting held on Sunday, February 1st. At that time, the board also made Lori Hunter the superintendent designee to carry out the immediate daily functions of the school. Hunter is also the principal.

Another school board meeting was held this week. Afterward, Board of Trustees President Reed Schoedl confirmed that the “board approved the termination of the district’s contract with our superintendent.”

In addition, he says, “The board is continuing to pursue a contract with an interim candidate at this time, and will share more information as it becomes available.”

No additional information was immediately released.