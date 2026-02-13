Focus On Tuolumne Projects, Lumber Jubilee, Veterans Initiatives

Tuolumne, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne community leader Aaron Rasmussen.

He is involved with several local groups, including the Tuolumne Park and Recreation Board. He is also the chairman of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee (and mascot), a member of the Tuolumne County Historic Preservation Review Commission, a member of the Tuolumne County Veterans Committee, and has many other roles.

Some of the topics will include new infrastructure improvement projects in Tuolumne, planning for the upcoming Lumber Jubilee, and some new interesting developments related to Veterans issues.