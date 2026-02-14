Skip to main content
Protecting Pets Against Rabies

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – Pet parents are showing their love this Valentine’s Day weekend by vaccinating their pets against rabies for just a few bucks.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control is hosting a rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. It is being held at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, off Highway 108/49. The cost is just five dollars.

Shelter officials say this reduced cost is only for Tuolumne County residents, and both dogs and cats can receive a shot. They added that this is not a licensing event, as those clinics will be held at a later date.

“Low cost, fast, and easy; help keep your pets (and community) safe,” shared animal control officials.

