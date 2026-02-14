Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Fee-Free Access To New Melones

By Tracey Petersen
New Melones Lake

New Melones Lake

Photo Icon View Photo
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA – Looking for something inexpensive to do in the Mother Lode during the long holiday weekend?

In honor of Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 16th, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) will waive day-use fees at the lake. However, other fees, including overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession-managed areas, will still apply, according to BOR officials.

The New Melones Lake administration office will be closed on Monday in observance of the federal holiday; otherwise, the office is open Monday-Friday (except holidays), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information, including boat launch regulations to stop the spread of the invasive golden mussels, can be found by clicking here or calling the New Melones Lake administration office at 209-459-7290.

As we reported here earlier this week, Yosemite National Park is also offering free entrance to visitors to celebrate Presidents’ Day. It is one of several holidays throughout the year that the park honors with fee-free days.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.