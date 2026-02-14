Fee-Free Access To New Melones

Sonora, CA – Looking for something inexpensive to do in the Mother Lode during the long holiday weekend?

In honor of Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 16th, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) will waive day-use fees at the lake. However, other fees, including overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession-managed areas, will still apply, according to BOR officials.

The New Melones Lake administration office will be closed on Monday in observance of the federal holiday; otherwise, the office is open Monday-Friday (except holidays), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information, including boat launch regulations to stop the spread of the invasive golden mussels, can be found by clicking here or calling the New Melones Lake administration office at 209-459-7290.

As we reported here earlier this week, Yosemite National Park is also offering free entrance to visitors to celebrate Presidents’ Day. It is one of several holidays throughout the year that the park honors with fee-free days.