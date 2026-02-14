A Dirty Habit Exposed, But A Cleanup Success

Sonora, CA – One dirty habit leads to another, as proven by last month’s Tobacco & Litter Pick-Up in Downtown Sonora event, revealing shocking statistics of nicotine waste.

Tuolumne County Public Health (TCPH) reports on the success of the volunteer event, noting that in about 2 hours, 24 people removed 4,114 littered cigarette butts and 142 nicotine pouches, along with 87 other tobacco product wastes. Regarding vape waste, they collected 4 e-cigarettes, 51 cannabis products, and 3 multipurpose products. That totals 4,401 pieces of littered nicotine products picked up off the ground.

“Removing this trash from the area saves our soil, water, and wildlife from the toxic chemicals found in nicotine products,” advised TCPH officials.

As we reported at the end of last month, health authorities were looking for volunteers to assist with the cleanup starting in the Farmer’s Market parking lot at 37 Theall Street near the mural and then fan out to collect all tobacco litter they could find. Click on the video tab under the image box to see a video of their much-needed work.

Health officials also thanked these groups for their support: