Mother Lode Road Work After President’s Day

Motorists can expect delays on the Mother Lode highways this week from February 15 to 21, 2026.

There is no CalTrans planned work in Tuolumne County.

In Calaveras County on Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Lower Dorray Road to Ridge Road for utility work beginning Wednesday, February 18, through Thursday, February 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. the following day one-way traffic control from Lower Dorray Road to Sky High Drive for survey work will impact traffic on Thursday, February 19, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Rich Gulch Road to Upper Dorray Road for tree work on Wednesday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. Caltrans urges motorists to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces in the overnight and early morning hours, a reminder that all vehicles must carry chains, and please #DontCrowdThePlow.