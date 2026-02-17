Yosemite Provides Warnings For Those Entering The Park

Yosemite, CA — It will be a challenge to get into and around Yosemite National Park over the coming days due to the snowfall.

The park reports that the Big Oak Flat Road (extension of Highway 120) was closed on Monday at 6 pm, and it remains that way this morning. It will be continually assessed over the coming days. The only way to currently access Yosemite Valley is via Highway 41 or Highway 140 (tire chain requirements are in place).

Anyone needing to enter the park this week should carry chains and prepare for the potential of road closures.

Park officials add that it is “very unlikely” that Horsetail Fall will be illuminated at sunset due to the cloudy conditions, likely continuing that way through the weekend.

The Curry Village Campgrounds will be closed through at least Wednesday evening, and possibly longer.

Anyone needing to go into the park should call the information line ahead of time, at 209/372-0200, and go through the prompts (1,1) to hear the latest on Yosemite road conditions.