CHP Provides Winter Weather Driving Tips

Sonora, CA– The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to adjust their driving during winter weather, warning that excessive speed remains a leading factor in crashes on wet, snowy, or icy roads where vehicles cannot stop or maneuver as effectively. Drivers also should anticipate reduced visibility in rain, fog, and snow.

Authorities advise increasing the following distance to allow more time to react to hazards and to obey posted chain control signs in mountain areas. Motorists traveling into snow zones should carry tire chains, chain tighteners, and cold-weather clothing, including boots and gloves. Officials recommend packing emergency items such as flares, a flashlight with extra batteries, a small shovel, a windshield scraper, blankets, water, and snacks in case of delays or road closures.

Before departing, travelers should check current roadway conditions, including chain requirements and closures, by calling 1-800-427-ROAD or visiting the California Department of Transportation road information website. More winter driving tips can be found here.