Mid-February Events

There are a few events planned for this weekend in February 21, 2026 in the Mother Lode.

First, today’s Speaker Series has been rescheduled. The Beyond Gold Stories Across Cultures Speaker Series scheduled for today with Dr. Stephanie Beaver-Guzman who teaches Indigenous Studies at Columbia, co-presenting with Kyle Cox of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians has been moved to Thursday, March 5 at 3:30pm in the Columbia College Library due to the weather.

The Friday Film Screening of American Agitators has been rescheduled for March 13, details are here.

The Tuolumne County University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners, in conjunction with Foothill Collaborative for Sustainability (FoCuS), present the Annual Seed Share Event on Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in East Sonora. Over 280 seeds will bring together local farmers, gardeners, and seed savers share a desire for high-quality open-pollinated seeds adapted to the Sierra foothill region. Entry for a family or individual is a $10 donation, which includes 10 packets of seeds and all talks. Any additional packets of seeds will be $1.00 each. Details on the speakers are in the event listing here.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser will take place in the chilly waters of Lake Don Pedro this Saturday, even if it snows! The place to be is at Moccasin Point Marina just off Jacksonville Road. Check-in and registration start at 10 AM, with the plunge at noon. The event was moved from the usual Lake Tullock location. Several local vendors will be on-site with beverages, tacos, and lunch. Registration has been open since October, with 107 registered plungers so far contributing over $25,000 of the $50,000 goal. Details are in the event listing here.

The St. Patrick’s Sonora chapter of the Young Ladies Grand Institute (YLGI) Patricia 79 is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser this Saturday morning at Applebee’s Restaurant in Sonora. The breakfast is $18 and served from 8 to 10 AM as detailed here.

The Copperopolis Community Center presents the 39th Annual Copperopolis “First Taste of the Year” Wine Tasting Event. The event will be held at the Historic Copperopolis Armory on O’Byrnes Ferry Road this Saturday night from 5:30 until 7:30. This fundraiser will benefit the Historic Brick Church in Copperopolis. For ticket details, go to the event listing here.

The 2026 Mother Lode Round-Up Queen Kick-Off will take place at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds this Saturday. The public is invited to come support the 2026 Mother Lode Round-Up Queen contestants. The doors open 5 PM, with introductions at 6 PM. There will be finger food available and a no-host bar; visiting royalty is welcome to attend as detailed here.

Chispa Parlor #139 of the Native Sons of the Golden West invites you to reserve your spot for the annual Cioppino Dinner. It takes place Saturday at the Golden West Parlor on Main Street in Murphys. The meal is $75 per person, and doors open at 6 PM as detailed here.

Bring the whole family to Donkey Basketball in the Tuolumne Veterans Hall on Sunday at 3 PM. The annual event raises money for the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee.

The 2026 Horsetail Firefall viewing period in Yosemite began on February 10 and runs through Thursday, February 26. Yosemite has implemented crowd control measures for a better visitor experience as detailed in the news story here. Regular park entrance fees will be in place.

Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids, also known as C-STARS, presents Disney’s Mary Poppins. Everyone’s favorite nanny takes the stage in a musical adventure for only three days inside of the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. The show runs this Friday through Sunday. Details and ticket information are in the event listing here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) first show is Fiddler on the Roof on February 27. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Mamma Mia” playing March 6 through 22. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Perch Rooftop Dining. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.