Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
32.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cold Weather Advisory

By Mark Truppner
Winter In Yosemite

Winter In Yosemite

Photo Icon View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode and the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 9 AM this morning and for Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park until 10 AM this morning.

There are sub-freezing temperatures, ranging from five below zero up to the teens, above 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada, with temperatures ranging from the twenties and to around thirty degrees in the foothills. Wind chills will be reaching well below zero degrees this morning.

Such cold temperatures can lead to frostbite on unprotected skin and hypothermia with prolonged exposure. This will especially impact those without power from the storm.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, which includes a hat and some gloves.

If using a generator, please exercise safety.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible and make sure that outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Central Valley until 9 AM this morning.

They are experiencing sub-freezing temperatures of twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.