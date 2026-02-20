The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode and the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 9 AM this morning and for Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park until 10 AM this morning.

There are sub-freezing temperatures, ranging from five below zero up to the teens, above 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada, with temperatures ranging from the twenties and to around thirty degrees in the foothills. Wind chills will be reaching well below zero degrees this morning.

Such cold temperatures can lead to frostbite on unprotected skin and hypothermia with prolonged exposure. This will especially impact those without power from the storm.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, which includes a hat and some gloves.

If using a generator, please exercise safety.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible and make sure that outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Central Valley until 9 AM this morning.

They are experiencing sub-freezing temperatures of twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.