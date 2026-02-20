Friday Power Outages, Cancellations, Traffic Impacts

Sonora, CA — Power outages remain a big problem in the Mother Lode.

PG&E reports that it has enough resources for the task, but accessing difficult-to-reach areas has been the problem. There are about 10,000 customers without electricity in Calaveras County and around 5,000 in Tuolumne County. The company has notified some customers that it could be as late as Sunday when there is full restoration.

Warming shelters remain open 24/7 at the Tuolumne and Groveland Resilience Centers.

In Calaveras County, there are warming centers open from 8 am – 10 pm at the West Point Community Hall on Highway 26 and from 10:30 am – 7 pm at the Murphys Fire Station.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department is urging non-residents to avoid taking a trip to the county today, especially to the area above Murphys.

As of 6:15 am am on Friday, there are several vehicle spinouts that the CHP is assisting with related to ice. They include Highway 108 at J-59, Highway 108 at Lower Mono Way, and Highway 108 at Rushing Hill Lookout. In addition, a semi-truck is stuck on Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road.

There are numerous school delays and cancellations that can be found here.

Click here to find the latest chain controls from Caltrans.

Yosemite National Park is closed todyay, as reported here.