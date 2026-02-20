Boil Water Notice Remains For Cedar Ridge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is reminding residents in the greater Cedar Ridge area to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

It is a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. Crews have been making waterline repairs this week related to storm damage, and tests need to return from the lab before customers will receive the all clear. That could potentially come later this weekend or early next week. Customers impacted will be notified when the boil notice is lifted.

In order to kill bacteria, the water should come to a rolling boil for at least one minute. It applies to all drinking water, teeth brushing, and water used for food preparation.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.