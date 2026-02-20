Chicken Ranch Casino Reopening Original Facility

Jamestown, CA — The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort had closed its original gaming area on January 5, but it will be reopening on Sunday, March 1st.

Referred to as the OG, it has received a refreshed design aimed at enhancing the experience and honoring the property’s roots. The Roost Coffee Shop and the Ranch House Restaurant will be returning to the building. There will also be increased gaming options.

Same as it was originally, the OG will allow smoking, but no alcohol. The Bingo Hall will maintain its regular schedule.

“The reopening of the OG is an exciting milestone,” said Joseph Mathiesen-Powell, Tribal Chairman. “This refresh allows us to honor where we started, while continuing to grow and improve the experience for our guests.”

The announcement provides clarity about plans to keep the OG facility operational following the opening of the new resort in July 2024.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California.