Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Chicken Ranch Casino Reopening Original Facility

By B.J. Hansen
Original Chicken Ranch Casino

Original Chicken Ranch Casino

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort had closed its original gaming area on January 5, but it will be reopening on Sunday, March 1st.

Referred to as the OG, it has received a refreshed design aimed at enhancing the experience and honoring the property’s roots. The Roost Coffee Shop and the Ranch House Restaurant will be returning to the building. There will also be increased gaming options.

Same as it was originally, the OG will allow smoking, but no alcohol. The Bingo Hall will maintain its regular schedule.

“The reopening of the OG is an exciting milestone,” said Joseph Mathiesen-Powell, Tribal Chairman. “This refresh allows us to honor where we started, while continuing to grow and improve the experience for our guests.”

The announcement provides clarity about plans to keep the OG facility operational following the opening of the new resort in July 2024.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.