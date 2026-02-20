Senator Alvarado-Gil To Highlight Legislation Directly Impacting Region

Sonora, CA — Proposals related to things like making J-59 a state highway, reopening seasonal mountain passes earlier, and reforms following the Caltrans Murphys Median fiasco will be highlighted by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

The District Four Republican Senator will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. She will provide an update on issues at the state Capitol.

Some of the other topics will include energy regulations, healthcare, fire insurance, and the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire response.