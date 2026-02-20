Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Senator Alvarado-Gil To Highlight Legislation Directly Impacting Region

By B.J. Hansen
Senator Marie Alvarado Gil

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Proposals related to things like making J-59 a state highway, reopening seasonal mountain passes earlier, and reforms following the Caltrans Murphys Median fiasco will be highlighted by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

The District Four Republican Senator will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. She will provide an update on issues at the state Capitol.

Some of the other topics will include energy regulations, healthcare, fire insurance, and the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire response.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.