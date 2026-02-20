Forest Visitors Advised to Exercise Extreme Caution

Sonora, CA—While the recent winter storm has brought plenty of fresh snow to the Central Sierra, enticing visitors to the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) this weekend, officials are advising to “exercise extreme caution on roadways” and know before you go.”

There are still several communities along Highway 108 and 120 in Tuolumne County and 4 in Calaveras County without electricity. Forest officials provided this update on road conditions and closures as of noon on Friday, February 20, 2026:

On the Calaveras District (California Highway 4):

Closed from 2 mi east of Camp Connell (Calaveras Co) to 0.6 mi west of Lake Alpine (Alpine Co)—due to snow—motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Closed from 0.6 mi west of Lake Alpine to the Jct of SR 89/Ebbetts Pass (Alpine Co)—for the winter—motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Arnold to the Mt. Reba turnoff (Calaveras Co).

On the Sugar Pine District (California Highway 108):

Closed from 7.2 mi east of Strawberry (Tuolumne Co) to 5.8 mi west of the Jct. of US 395 (Mono Co)/Sonora Pass—for winter—motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 7 mi east of Long Barn to 7.2 mi east of Strawberry (Tuolumne Co).

Chains or snow tires are required from the junction of US 395 to 3.8 mi west of the junction of US 395 (Mono Co).

On the Groveland District (California Highway 120):

Closed at the Yosemite National Park boundary (Tuolumne) to 3.5 mi west of the North Jct. of US 395/Tioga Pass (Mono Co) for the winter. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Closed from 5.2 mi east of the Jct of US 395 to 7.1 mi west of the Jct of US 6 (Mono Co)—for the winter—motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 2.5 mi west of Groveland to Yosemite Nat’l Park Boundary (Tuolumne Co).

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from the Jct of US 395 to 5 mi east of the Jct of US 395 (Mono Co).

Chains or snow tires are required from 3.8 mi west of the Jct of US 6 to the Jct of US 6 (Mono Co).

