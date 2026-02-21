Yosemite Updates Reopening Plans

Yosemite, CA—Yosemite National Park will reopen tomorrow, according to an update from park officials, who added that two entrances will be open, but parking will be limited.

As we reported last night here, with the extreme weather and heavy, deep snow, the park was closed on Thursday evening. Visitors accessing the park on Saturday, February 21, will be able to enter via Wawona Road (Highway 41/South Entrance) and El Portal Road (Highway 140/Arch Rock Entrance). Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west) and Badger Pass Road, along with the ski area, will remain closed. Also, campgrounds are closed until at least Friday, February 27.

“Parking will be limited due to snow removal operations. Carry tire chains and be prepared for cold, icy, and snowy conditions. Traction devices for shoes or boots are strongly recommended,” advised park officials, adding, “Horsetail Fall viewing will operate normally, but visitors should expect reduced parking and 3 to 4 feet of snow in viewing areas.”

Those attending sunset viewing should be prepared to stand on snow or ice in freezing temperatures in the shade. The walking route will be in place, and visitors are asked to stay in the pedestrian lane and out of traffic lanes.