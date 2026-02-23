Trump: February Is Career And Technical Education Month

President Donald Trump has issued a Statement declaring February 2026 as Career and Technical Education Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“For 250 years, our Nation has been built by the hard work, ingenuity, and unwavering determination of patriots who work with their skilled hands and brilliant minds to make our country strong. This Career and Technical Education Month, we reaffirm our commitment to preparing American workers and students to carry this proud tradition forward and to equipping them with the skills they need to forge a great American future.

Every day, my Administration is working to promote and expand career and technical education to increase employment opportunities, boost productivity, and usher in a new era of economic growth marked by emerging industries and cutting-edge technologies. Today, Americans have more pathways than ever before to develop the skills they need for success. As the economy roars back with explosive job growth and unprecedented investments in science and technology, America’s competitiveness depends on our ability to close the gap between the demand for skill and the qualified workers ready to step up and lead. A strong workforce drives economic growth and national innovation—creating a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous America.

My Administration is committed to increasing and enhancing career education opportunities to equip millions of workers and students with practical skills to thrive in their careers. To advance this goal, last April, I proudly signed an Executive Order to realign federal priorities with the need for skilled and highly trained workers. Building on this effort, last July, I signed into law a new student aid program, known as Workforce Pell Grants, to support learners who want to use Federal financial assistance to enroll in short-term, in-demand fields. Then, in August, my Administration released America’s Talent Strategy to provide a blueprint for aligning our education and workforce systems to unleash the unbridled potential of American talent. In addition, we took several actions to advance artificial intelligence education for American youth.

We are slashing ineffective programs, investing in better employment and earning outcomes, and identifying alternative methods for workers to receive credentials of value beyond a traditional higher education degree. Through our historic Trump Accounts initiative, we are expanding financial literacy and teaching our young people the virtues of capitalism. And we have implemented a bold plan to expand apprenticeships with the ambitious goal of reaching and surpassing one million active registered apprentices.

This month, we honor the hardworking men and women who stand at the center of American innovation, ingenuity, and determination. My Administration will never waver in preparing our workers and students to lead our Nation into a radiant American future defined by skill, tenacity, excellence, and strength.”

