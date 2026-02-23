Extended Power Outages Remain Scattered Monday

Sonora, CA — There are still thousands of PG&E customers without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Arnold remains one of the hardest hit areas with numerous trees into power lines. There are separate outages in that area impacting 780, 427, and 285 customers. A majority of those impacted should be restored by Monday evening.

West Point has several scattered outages, with the largest incidents impacting between 50-80 customers. It could be Wednesday before there is full restoration there, according to PG&E.

In Tuolumne County, there are around 215 without power in Twain Harte, 185 in Mi Wuk Village, and 133 in Cedar Ridge. There are also smaller scattered outages nearby. Mi Wuk Village and Cedar Ridge should be restored by this evening, but Twain Harte could remain without power until Tuesday evening, according to the latest restoration estimates.

PG&E is providing free grab-and-go kits with supplies for people impacted by the extended outages.

They are available from 8 am – 5 pm at the 18840 Striker Court in Sonora, at the Twain Harte Fire Station at 18781 Cedar Drive, and the Tuolumne Rancheria Fire Station at 19324 Scotts Brother Road. People can also stop by the Murphys Fire Station at 58 Jones Street between 8 am – 7 pm or the West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26 from 8 am – 10 pm.

An overnight shelter is open at the Tuolumne Resilience Center, and it is scheduled to close at 8 am today (Monday).