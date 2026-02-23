Access To Yosemite Remains Limited

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is operational this week after being closed on Thursday and then reopening on Saturday.

However, the Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120, remains closed, and there is currently no estimated reopening date. The only way to enter the park is via Highway 140 and Highway 41.

Also, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is closed for storm repairs. The closure encompasses the Mariposa Grove, the welcome plaza/parking area, the Mariposa Grove Road, the Washburn Trail, and all parking (including turnouts) within a half mile of the roundabout at South Entrance.

The storm system brought heavy snow to the park. The National Park Service notes that a measurement at Tuolumne Meadows registered 46 inches of new snow.