Arnold Still Hit Extra Hard By Power Outages

Arnold, CA — More progress was made restoring power by PG&E on Monday, but outages still linger in the Mother Lode.

Several outages are still scattered in the Arnold area of Calaveras County due to trees into power lines. The two largest are impacting 780 and 503 customers. PG&E is currently estimating full restoration by 8 pm tomorrow.

Around 100 customers are without power due to smaller incidents in the West Point area. They are also estimated to be restored by 8 pm on Wednesday.

In Tuolumne County, there are still scattered outages in Twain Harte, impacting dozens of people. The largest outage in Tuolumne County is in Cedar Ridge, with 94 customers without electricity. Full restoration is predicted by 10 pm today.