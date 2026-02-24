Calaveras Ratifies State Of Emergency Declaration

San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County heard a recap from emergency responders about the impacts of last week’s storm system.

The board also voted 5-0 to ratify a local state of emergency declaration, which opens the door for additional state and/or federal help to assist in the ongoing response and cleanup efforts.

Public Works Director Micah Martin provided a recap of challenges faced by snowplow crews, Building Inspector Doug Oliver spoke about damage to several structures, and Sheriff Rachelle Whiting provided a high level recap of the overall emergency response.

Martin noted that snowplow crews were working around the clock, adding, “Progress was reduced significantly on Thursday when roads became impassable due to heavy snow and trees into power lines. By Friday, February 20, Dorrington had received approximately 88 inches of snow, and the Arnold community received 58 inches of snow.”

Martin added that PG&E had reported several hundred downed power poles and over 9,500 customers without power.

Public Works and PG&E collaborated during the coming days to remove lines and clear roadways, so that residents could go to and from the areas, and power could start being restored.

Sheriff Whiting also relayed, “There were a total of 476 (emergency) calls between February 17 and February 23, and that is just the West Point, Avery, Arnold, and Dorrington areas of the county. That’s 58 evacuations, 96 calls of the roads being blocked from snow, trees or power lines, 118 other storm related calls, nine requests to remove vehicles out of the roadways that were impeding snowplow operations, 76 welfare checks, 62 citizen assists, 28 911 misdials related to the storm, three smoke check calls, and 26 medical aid calls in the affected areas.”

Whiting noted that there was much coordination taking place behind the scenes, and across various agencies, including CAL Fire, local fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and water agencies.

It was stressed that cleanup is still ongoing, and many are still without electricity. More wet weather, in the form of rainfall, is likely in the region this week.

Overall damage assessments (and the dollar amount incurred) are still a work in progress.

The Board of Supervisors praised the emergency responders for their efforts. It was noted that there will also be “after-action” discussions to learn from the event and plan for future similar situations.

Neighboring Tuolumne County is planning to ratify an emergency declaration on Thursday.