Columbia Claim Jumpers Men’s Basketball Team Strike Gold Again

Columbia, CA—The Columbia Claim Jumpers Men’s Basketball team strikes gold again, advancing to the 3C2A NorCal Regional Championship, and fans can cheer them on, as their first playoff game is tomorrow at home.

Despite losing 95-66 against Sequoias College in Visalia on Friday, February 20, 2026, the team’s record earned them the 9th seed in the NorCal playoffs. The team will take on 24th-seeded Napa Valley in its first playoff game Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Columbia College in the Oak Pavilion. Napa Valley is in the Bay Valley League and has an overall record of 12–16.

The Claim Jumpers’ current record sits at 23 wins and 5 losses. The team has a 13-1 home record, an 8-1 away record, and a 2-3 neutral record. One of its high scorers is EJ Campbell. He is the second-highest scorer in the Central Valley League. Ahsan Huff is the leading rebounder, dominating and holding multiple Columbia College rebounding records. Additionally, several outstanding players are locals. Ry Atkins comes from Tuolumne, Titan Calise hails from Summerville High School, Boston Williams is out of Bret Harte High School, and Noah Wright is from Sonora High School.