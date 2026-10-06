Dome Fire Cause Changed

Yosemite, CA – The U.S. Forest Service has quietly changed the cause of Yosemite National Park’s Dome Fire, burning north of Wawona, that killed two pilots in a crash while battling the blaze.

Federal officials have retracted the campfire determination, and today’s morning fire update lists the cause as undetermined. As reported here last week, the U.S. Forest Service said the blaze was human-caused by an abandoned campfire near the Chilnualna Falls Trail. Additionally, shortly before that determination, park officials issued a notice asking visitors whether they had seen anyone with a campfire from September 9 to September 15 in that area, as fire restrictions below 8,000 feet had been in effect since August 1.

No reason has been given for the change in status by federal forest officials, but they confirmed the switch to “under investigation.” On its InciWeb website for emergencies across the country, the cause is listed as “undetermined.” We reached out to Yosemite National Park officials regarding the switch but have not yet heard back.

Currently, there are 915 personnel working this blaze that has been burning for the past three weeks. The fire is estimated at 6,806 acres and 40% contained. Today crews will continue to monitor and strengthen existing control lines on the north, west, and south, focusing resources on the eastern edge of the fire, according to fire officials. “As crews work to contain the fire, helicopters are making water drops as needed to help prevent the fire from reaching or spreading beyond those containment lines.” They also noted that mule trains continue to play an important role in hauling equipment and supplies to firefighters in remote areas, as we reported here, freeing helicopters to support other firefighting operations.

Yosemite is open, except for Glacier Point Road, which is closed due to smoke and firefighting efforts in that area. The hot, dry weather, with temperatures above 90 degrees, is forecasted through Friday, when the winds are also expected to increase. However, cooler temperatures return over the weekend. Click here for the latest fire map.