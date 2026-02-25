Skip to main content
Power Outage Response Continues In Arnold

By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outages In Arnold

Arnold, CA — Snow-covered roads in difficult-to-access areas are still leaving several PG&E customers without electricity.

PG&E reports that there were multiple trees that fell into power lines. The largest remaining outages are still impacting 436 and 285 customers. PG&E is aiming for full restoration by 8 pm this evening.

The earlier power outages in West Point have been restored.

In Tuolumne County, there are still 14 customers without power in the Pinecrest area, and crews are delayed due to the inaccessible conditions. The earlier outages in Cedar Ridge have been restored, and there is only a single customer still without electricity in Twain Harte.

