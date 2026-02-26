Two Groups Give Continued Support To Interfaith Community Social Services

Sonora, CA—Two local organizations are showing their continued support for Interfaith Community Social Services by donating thousands to support the nonprofit.

Earlier this month, Sonora Elks Lodge #1587 and the Sonora SIRs (Sons in Retirement) #136 RV Group announced that Interfaith’s donation was two checks worth $3,000. A $2,000 check came from the Elks National Foundation (ENF) through the Spotlight Grant to qualifying organizations, and another $1,000 check came from a donation match pledged to the Sonora SIRs #136 RV Group, which collected $1,000 from their members for this Christmas season.

SIRs officials relayed that this continued holiday support was started by the late Earl Randall, who was a member of both groups. He kept it going for the last ten years, but sadly passed away last fall. To keep the tradition alive, another member of both groups, George Cocores, is taking over the reins.

In total and for a second year, the two organizations donated $4,000 to Interfaith. The nonprofit is staffed by over 80 volunteers collecting and distributing food, clothing, and personal services to more than 1,000 Tuolumne County families and individuals every month.