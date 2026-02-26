Sonora, CA – A woman was arrested in Jamestown after a hit-and-run in Sonora, where mymotherlode.com live cameras were used by an officer to track her vehicle after the collision.

A recent call to Sonora Police reported a hit-and-run on Mono Way near Hospital Road. Once on scene, only one vehicle remained, but the caller reported it was a white Chevrolet Tahoe. That is when Officer Johnson decided to check out the mymotherlode.com cameras and spotted the SUV speeding along Highway 108 towards Jamestown. Police issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) to partnering agencies.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the CHP was also flooded with calls of a reckless driver near Chicken Ranch Casino matching the description of the fleeing vehicle. They added that the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies also joined in the pursuit, and the SUV was discovered parked in the valet section of Chicken Ranch Casino.

While reviewing the casino’s video surveillance, Officer Johnson quickly identified the driver as 29-year-old Jacqueline Leach of Sonora, who turned herself in to police two days later and faces felony charges of hit-and-run resulting in injuries.