End of February Events

There are several events planned for the end of February.

Mother Lode Christian School is hosting its Winter Jubilee starting Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with an Auction Preview, Book Sale and Washington D.C. Fundraiser Dinner. The Silent Auction Bidding starts Friday evening and Saturday the doors at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. for more auctions, a kids room for children to laugh and play while parents enjoy the evening, and the Book Sale will continue until 11am. Saturday there will also be food booths including a salad bar, hamburgers, and a pie booth. The live auction begins at 11:30 am on Saturday. You can preview the auction items now via a link in the event listing here.

This Friday at the Twain Harte Community Center is another Community Disaster Preparedness Training. Topic covered include Go Bag preparation instruction, and hands only CPR instruction. Each event is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public at seven different locations as detailed here. The events are presented in collaboration with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and the Tuolumne County Fire Chiefs Association.

Friday, Mokelumne Hill Elementary School is hosting a Family Health Fair free to families. The Health Fair will include a number of medical exams including vision screening and acuity, free eye glasses, A1C diabetes testing, STD/HIV testing, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and body mass index information.

Saturday in Twain Harte there will be a Meet the Candidate Town Hall with Michael Masuda who is running for CA Congressional District 5, currently held by Congressman Tom McClintock. The Town hall is from 6 to 8 p.m. as detailed here.

Tuolumne City Parks and Recreation District is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, this Friday’s the TPRD Tri-Tip Dinner. Pre-purchase is required, with limited quantities available the day of the event as detailed here.

Stanislaus National Forest is hosting series of open houses in an effort to assist local candidates with the hiring process. This Saturday at the Forest Headquarters in Sonora from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. multiple Stanislaus National Forest staff members from the Supervisor’s Office, the Sugar Pine Ranger District and the Groveland Ranger District will be available to review resumes, walk candidates through the USAJobs hiring portal, and answer questions.

Sierra Senior Providers is hosting Under The Sea Crab Feed & Shrimp Boil. Enjoy a no-host bar with a selection of beer and wine options as well as a Silent Auction. All proceeds go to support senior meal programs in Tuolumne County. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Saturday at the Calaveras Fairground catch some Motherlode Roller Derby games. The doors open at 5 p.m. with a bar, food truck, and vendors on site for a game between the Motherlode Area Derby and Norcal Roller Derby. Tickets are $15 with kids under 10 free.

This weekend Columbia Jazz Festival’s two concerts will be happening. First at the Sonora High School Auditorium that seats 450 on Friday at 6 p.m. then the second concert Saturday at 3 p.m. at the smaller restaurant venue at the Armory in downtown Sonora. “Every year we pull out all the stops,” Rod Harris, director of the festival, says, “We have several guests artists to perform at the concerts. They will also help with the jazz workshops being held for 400 regional music students scheduled for the weekend.” The guest artists include jazz vocalist Kenny Washington with Walter Bankovitch on piano, Paul Contos on flute and saxophone, Mike Rocha on trumpet, Ken Taylor on trombone, Clint Day on bass, and David Hawkes on drums. The 25 piece Columbia Kicks Big Band will also perform with the guest artists. The Friday night concert opens with a performance of the Sonora High School Jazz Ensemble. There will be tickets for $25 available at the door, more details are in the event listing here.

Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt to Bret Harte High School’s Aloha-themed Music Bingo Night. The event will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room as detailed here.

Calaveras traffic on Milton Road northbound between the Stanislaus and San Joaquin County County lines will be impacted by the 17th Pedaling Paths to Independence race that benefits the Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired as detailed here.

The Columbia College Claim Jumpers basketball team will travel to Cosumnes River this Saturday to take on the 11th-ranked Hawks (23-5) in the second round of the state playoffs as detailed here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) first show is Fiddler on the Roof this Friday. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Mamma Mia” playing March 6 through 22. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Perch Rooftop Dining. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.