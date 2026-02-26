Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Gathering Information About Downed Communication Lines

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County logo

Tuolumne County logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Following the heavy snowfall last week, there are still some Tuolumne County residents who have not had communication lines restored from various service providers.

At today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, District Three representative Anaiah Kirk noted that residents who are without any type of communication service can contact the county, so that officials can help follow up on the situation.

Anyone with downed communication lines should call 209-533-6395 and leave a message. The information should include your name, address, service provider, and a contact number.

Kirk says, “Providing this information helps us coordinate directly with service providers and identify outage clusters more efficiently.”

The information will be forwarded to providers so that the outages can be investigated.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.