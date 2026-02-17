Update: Tuesday Power Outages And Traffic Impacts

Update at 7:15 am: A majority of the people who lost electricity in the Arnold area have now been restored. However, PG&E says there are still 30 customers impacted. Full restoration is anticipated by 1 pm.

Original story posted at 6:14 am: Sonora, CA — There are some power outages scattered around the Mother Lode.

PG&E reports that 246 customers near Arnold lost power shortly after midnight when a tree fell into a power line. It is in the vicinity of Pine Knoll Drive. The hope is to have everyone restored sometime early this morning.

In Tuolumne County, in the area between Big Hill and Cedar Ridge, 45 customers lost power after a tree hit a power line at around 11 o’clock on Monday evening. It is along Charles Otter Drive. The goal is to have full restoration there by 3:30 pm.

To find the latest chain controls on the area highways, click here.

To read an earlier story about Tuesday school and government office closures, click here.