House Fire In Cedar Ridge Overnight

Cedar Ridge, CA – Fire crews stayed busy overnight battling a house fire in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County Fire (TCFD) resources were dispatched to the blaze around 12:37 a.m. and arrived to find a large residential structure with light smoke showing.

“While searching for the cause, securing utilities and setting up for a fire attack, the source was found to be located in the HVAC system,” reported TCFD officials.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the fire was contained without displacing the residents. How many lived in the home was not disclosed. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Assisting in battling the fire were CAL Fire TCU, Twain Harte Fire, and Columbia College Breathing Support 795.