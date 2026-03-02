Trump: The Peace Corps

President Donald Trump issued a statement regarding the 65th Anniversary of the Peace Corps.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“For 250 years, our Nation’s proud traditions of volunteerism, generosity, and service to others have shaped our character, molded our spirit, and fortified our way of life. On this 65th anniversary of the founding of the Peace Corps, we celebrate the nearly 250,000 volunteers who have carried that proud legacy forward with unyielding charity, goodwill, dedication, and devotion to the American promise.

Since 1961, Peace Corps volunteers have served in 144 countries around the globe, building the foundations of opportunity for those in need. Their service reflects the strength of American leadership — when we extend our expertise and example to communities around the world, we strengthen their path to lasting success. Since I took office last year, my Administration has brought the Peace Corps to new and glorious heights. Last month, we proudly launched the Tech Corps, our Nation’s latest initiative to bring the benefits of American artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the world, deploying skilled volunteers to support the adoption of cutting-edge AI applications for enhanced public services. To ensure the Peace Corps continues to represent the very best of our Nation, my Administration is committed to cutting excessive bureaucracy here at home so that all of the agency’s resources and efforts go straight to the real work of our incredible volunteers and causes that put our Nation, our citizens, and our interests first.

From the earliest days of our Republic, the act of lifting up the most vulnerable has stood at the center of our national identity. For 65 years, Peace Corps volunteers have faithfully advanced this righteous cause. Every day, their work reaches places that need the guiding light of our country’s best and brightest citizens. As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Peace Corps and its extraordinary achievements, we reaffirm our Nation’s proud tradition of volunteerism. We honor the unmatched dedication of its volunteers. Above all, we commit to empowering them to forever carry forward their mission of charity in this new Golden Age of American leadership.”

