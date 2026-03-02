Tuolumne Supervisors To Consider Jail Housing Agreement And Salary Update

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will take up several administrative and financial matters during its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3rd, including a proposed inmate housing agreement with a neighboring county, new emergency services fees tied to development in Groveland, and an updated salary range for county counsel.

Supervisors will discuss approving a memorandum of understanding between Tuolumne County and Mariposa County, allowing Tuolumne County to house incarcerated individuals remanded to the custody of the Mariposa County Sheriff. This arrangement is due to a facility remodel in Mariposa that requires a temporary reduction in inmate housing capacity. Under the proposed agreement, Tuolumne County would receive $85 per inmate per day.

The board will also review a proposal establishing an annual emergency services fee for two new lodging facilities planned in the Groveland area. Another agenda item includes consideration of an updated annual salary range for county counsel, proposed at $197,448.59 to $240,000. This issue was to be discussed in February, but was delayed due to storm activity. More information about this agenda item can be found here. The board is scheduled to receive a presentation from the Tuolumne County Planning Commission.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the County Administration Center in Sonora.