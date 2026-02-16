Tuolumne County To Vote On Boosting County Counsel Salary

Sonora, CA — A light agenda faces the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting will open at 9 am with community, staff, and board member reports.

The first item of new business will be a vote on increasing the salary range for the vacant County Counsel position. The top step on the salary scale for the position (Step 5) is currently $200,965. The board will vote on changing the salary scale to $197,448-$240,000.

Outgoing County Counsel Sarah Carrillo left the position in September. The county initially led a search that yielded three candidates, none of whom were picked to move further in the process.

Later, an executive recruitment firm was hired by the board of supervisors. Peer interviews were conducted in early January and board interviews were held later that month.

A top candidate was picked, and the county started negotiating a tentative employment agreement. However, the person instead walked away and accepted a position with another public agency that pays about $80,000 more than what Tuolumne County was offering.

The outside firm then did a brief regional salary study and discovered that the highest existing Tuolumne County Counsel salary step is $58,000 below Calaveras County and $24,000 below Amador County.

Tuesday’s proposed change is to make the county’s employment offers more competitive.

The only other item of regular business on Tuesday’s agenda is to review projects to be submitted for California Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding related to 2023/24 winter storms.

TC Supervisor meetings are open to the public.