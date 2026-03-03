House Fire This Weekend In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – A house fire in East Sonora over the weekend kept firefighters busy for several hours working to contain the blaze.

The flames ignited in the attic of a home on Ivy Drive north of Highway 108 on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at approximately 5:13 p.m. When Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was pouring out of the eaves of the roof.

“Fire crews conducted an aggressive fire attack while coordinating with ventilation to cool the attic fire,” relayed TCFD, adding, “Resources remained at the scene for hours extinguishing hot spots and checking for further extension into the home.”

Luckily, no injuries were reported during the fire, but two homeowners were temporarily displaced. Also battling the blaze were CAL Fire TCU, Twain Harte Fire, and Sonora City Fire. TCFD officials noted, “This incident was successful due to a response from 4 total paid staff engines, 2 chief officers, 1 safety officer, and water tenders operated by our dedicated TCFD volunteers.”