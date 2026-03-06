Tuolumne Main Canal Returned To Service

Tuolumne County, CA — Following two weeks of emergency repairs, water has been restored to the Tuolumne Main Canal.

Two flumes needed extensive repairs, including one with five complete breaks. Approximately 200 trees fell atop the canal and flumes. There were two to four feet of snow on sections of the canal.

The water supply was temporarily cut off (provides around 90% of Tuolumne County’s drinking water).

PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith reports that the Tuolumne Main Canal was restored to service at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening. TUD customers are still urged to conserve water over the coming days as water tanks still need to refill, and supplies return to normal.