Focus On Emergency Storm Declaration, Chinese Camp Cleanup

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz.

The focus is on the State of Emergency Declaration declared by Tuolumne County in response to the recent storm damage. The interview was recorded prior to the water service being restored early to the Tuolumne Main Canal, Thursday evening. She will talk about the amount of damage that occurred during the storm, and how the resolution could be beneficial.

She will also recap the recent cleanup efforts in Chinese Camp and what comes next for the residents impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire. In addition, she will give an update on a grant-funded home hardening project in Ponderosa Hills.