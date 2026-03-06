Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Focus On Emergency Storm Declaration, Chinese Camp Cleanup

By B.J. Hansen
Dore Bietz - Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Serivces

Dore Bietz - Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Serivces

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz.

The focus is on the State of Emergency Declaration declared by Tuolumne County in response to the recent storm damage. The interview was recorded prior to the water service being restored early to the Tuolumne Main Canal, Thursday evening. She will talk about the amount of damage that occurred during the storm, and how the resolution could be beneficial.

She will also recap the recent cleanup efforts in Chinese Camp and what comes next for the residents impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire. In addition, she will give an update on a grant-funded home hardening project in Ponderosa Hills.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.