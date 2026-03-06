Learning How To Live With Fire

Sonora, CA – Find out how to live with fire through a new series of meetings that teach how to live with fire and reduce potential losses from wildfires.

The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council and the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode are sponsoring the Living with Fire series through March, hosted by Columbia College and Black Oak Casino. It consists of meetings that educate participants on coexisting with fire and minimizing potential wildfire losses. There will be films, speakers, panel discussions, and audience participation activities at the meetings. Each meeting will last for four hours. Forest officials provided this list of meetings:

Session 1: Fire Risk—How did we get here? What now? Saturday, March 7, 9 am-1 pm at Columbia College’s Dogwood Forum Building. Session 2: Reducing Risk and Building Resilience, Saturday, March 14, 9 am-1 pm at Black Oak Casino Resort Conference Center Session 3: Community Prevention & Individual Responsibility Saturday, March 21, 9 am-1 pm Black Oak Casino Resort Conference Center

The three series sessions are all on Saturdays, free to attend, and no registration is required. For more details, click here.