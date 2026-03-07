K-9 Sniffs Out Drugs, Resulting In Sonora Woman’s Arrest

Jamestown, CA—A police K-9 used his nose to sniff out drugs in a vehicle, which led to a Sonora woman’s arrest.

While patrolling the Jamestown area recently at night, near Campo Seco Road and Crooked Lane, a Sonora police officer recognized 48-year-old Bridget Brennan in a location known for narcotic trafficking. The officer quickly did a record check on Brennan, revealing she had a drug-related misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.

K9 Ridge was called to the scene and, while sniffing around the suspect’s vehicle, detected signs of narcotics inside. A search was also done on Brennan, uncovering a pipe and dimethyltryptamine or DMT, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound known to cause hallucinations. Police did not disclose the amount.

Brennan was taken into custody and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.