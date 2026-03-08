Honoring Exceptional Californians Into The States’ Hall Of Fame

Sacramento – The California Museum has announced the 19th class of the California Hall of Fame, whom Governor Gavin Newsom calls trailblazers whose “achievements embody California’s spirit of resilience and creativity.”

The governor and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, while celebrating the honorees’ accomplishments, noted that this class also “shines a spotlight on Los Angeles as a global hub of culture and innovation.”

“From the State Capitol to Los Angeles, from bestselling books to Olympic triumphs, the inductees of the 19th class of the California Hall of Fame have reshaped our culture and our communities,” praised Governor Newsom. “Resilient and innovative, these leaders and luminaries represent the best of the California spirit.”

The inductees will be enshrined into this elite California group on March 19, 2026, at a ceremony held at the California Museum in Sacramento to honor their contributions to civic life, creativity, and social advancement.

The governor’s office provided this list of California Hall of Fame 19th class inductees: