Honoring Exceptional Californians Into The States’ Hall Of Fame

Sacramento – The California Museum has announced the 19th class of the California Hall of Fame, whom Governor Gavin Newsom calls trailblazers whose “achievements embody California’s spirit of resilience and creativity.”
The governor and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, while celebrating the honorees’ accomplishments, noted that this class also “shines a spotlight on Los Angeles as a global hub of culture and innovation.”
“From the State Capitol to Los Angeles, from bestselling books to Olympic triumphs, the inductees of the 19th class of the California Hall of Fame have reshaped our culture and our communities,” praised Governor Newsom. “Resilient and innovative, these leaders and luminaries represent the best of the California spirit.”
The inductees will be enshrined into this elite California group on March 19, 2026, at a ceremony held at the California Museum in Sacramento to honor their contributions to civic life, creativity, and social advancement.
The governor’s office provided this list of California Hall of Fame 19th class inductees:
- John L. Burton: A lifelong public servant and legislator whose fierce advocacy for civil rights, healthcare, and foster youth has left a lasting mark on our state.
- Jamie Lee Curtis: One of Hollywood’s most enduring stars, with a five-decade career and an Academy Award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. A passionate humanitarian, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and best-selling children’s book author, she continues to inspire audiences worldwide.
- Riane Eisler: A pioneering systems scientist, cultural historian, and author of the international bestseller The Chalice and the Blade, which is published in 27 languages. She has advanced a groundbreaking vision of human rights and caring, sustainable societies that has influenced leaders and movements worldwide.
- Janet Evans: One of the greatest distance swimmers of all time and the first American woman to win four individual Olympic gold medals in swimming. Today, she serves as Chief Athlete Officer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
- Carl Lewis: Widely regarded as the greatest American track and field athlete. With unmatched speed, power, and versatility, he dominated the sprinting and long jump events in the 1980s and ‘90s, amassing nine gold medals across four Olympic Games.
- Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles: America’s first all-women mariachi ensemble which has transformed the sound, look, and cultural imagination of the musical tradition. Dazzling international audiences for over three decades, the vibrant group has become a defining force in the historically male-dominated genre.
- Nobuyuki Matsuhisa: The highly influential chef, known simply as “Nobu,” whose Nobu and Matsuhisa restaurants have changed the way the world eats. His restaurants span five continents, with 40 locations worldwide.
- Terry McMillan: An acclaimed author who wrote Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and other bestsellers. Her powerful storytelling has elevated women’s voices, centered Black experiences, and reshaped American literature.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: A singular figure in California history, embodying the Golden State’s promise of opportunity. From humble beginnings, he built himself into a world champion bodybuilder, Hollywood icon, successful businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, bestselling author, and the 38th Governor of California.