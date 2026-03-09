Central Valley Sex Trafficking Investigation Lands Tuolumne County Man In Jail

Jamestown, CA — A Tuolumne County man was taken into custody by detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office following a human trafficking investigation.

Earlier this month, detectives began investigating a commercialized sex trafficking case involving a 30-year-old victim from Modesto. 36-year-old Joshua Talmon of Jamestown was identified as the alleged trafficker.

Detectives located Talmon on March 5 at his home and took him into custody without incident. During the arrest, Talmon was found in possession of a loaded stolen firearm reported out of Tuolumne County and metal knuckles. He was charged with pimping, pandering, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, and possession of metal knuckles. He is being held on $405,000 bail.

The investigation was carried out by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) task force.

No additional details regarding the case have been released.