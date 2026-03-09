Skip to main content
Motherlode Conservation Districts Receive State Grant For Wildlife Nesting Structures

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– Resource conservation districts in Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties have received state funding to purchase and distribute wildlife nesting and roosting structures on private properties across the tri-county region.

Resource conservation districts in Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties have received state funding to purchase and distribute wildlife nesting and roosting structures on private properties across the tri-county region. Funding was awarded by the California Wildlife Conservation Board through the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts’ “Climate Resilience Through Habitat Restoration on California Lands” subgrant program. The Amador County Resource Conservation District will serve as the lead agency for the project. Local staff from each district will review applications and award the structures. Technical assistance will be offered to interested landowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating properties will undergo a pre-assessment interview and site visit to determine suitability for wildlife structures. Evaluations will consider habitat type, parcel size, elevation, existing conditions, and proximity to human activity. Larger parcels may qualify to receive more than one structure. Selected landowners will receive their wildlife structures in fall 2026. Each award will include the nesting or roosting structure, a mounting pole or post, installation hardware, and a bag of ready-mix concrete. Structures may be installed on provided poles or attached to existing fences or outbuildings such as barns, sheds, or garages.

More information about the program and how to apply can be found here.

