Schumer: Trump’s War Of Choice In Iran

Senate Minority Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“It has been more than a week since Donald Trump began his war with Iran without a strategy, without an endgame, and with very little support from the American people.

Seven US servicemembers have now been killed in the Middle East. One of them was killed in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

We also mourn the death of Major Sorffly Davius, a New York Police Department Officer from Queens who was deployed as a member of the 42nd Infantry Division of the US National Guard. He died on Friday at a US base in Kuwait.

Major Davius was a rare kind of public servant—keeping New Yorkers safe here at home as a police officer and keeping Americans safe abroad as a soldier.

The Senate prays for all our servicemembers who have died since the start of the war. We pray for their families. And as we pray, many of us also ask: one week into this conflict, what are the goals of this war? What does victory even look like?

We don’t know. Donald Trump is making it up as he goes along. It’s almost as if he wakes up each morning and decides right then and there what the strategy for the day is.

Donald Trump and his administration owe the American people an explanation.

Secretary Rubio, Secretary Hegseth, and other senior officials must come to the Senate for public hearings and testify under oath as to why our troops are once again fighting and dying in the Middle East.

The American people deserve answers. The Senate must hold public hearings with cabinet secretaries to get answers.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.