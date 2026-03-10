Opening Hearts And Wallets This Past February

Jackson, CA – Many opened their hearts and wallets this past February to raise money for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras, which provides free end-of-life support to terminal patients and their families.

The independent nonprofit brought together supporters, local businesses, and dedicated partners; through their generosity, they collected over $16,000 to support Amador and Calaveras counties. Tickets were $10, with a special incentive that gave purchasers 10 free tickets with every 10 bought, along with a complimentary gift certificate to either the historic Murphy’s Hotel or local favorite Saluti’s as a thank-you for supporting the mission of hospice care. The raffle featured eight prizes, donated by community partners including Burton & Swett, Karen Dickerson, Wayne Garibaldi, Camanche Recreation Company, Rob & Linda Davids, Castle Oaks Golf Club, Sequoia Woods Country Club, and OARS.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of community support,” said Samantha Lukow, executive director of Hospice of Amador & Calaveras. “Every ticket purchased directly helps us provide compassionate care, medical equipment, emotional support, and community programs—at no cost to those we serve. This raffle not only strengthens our mission but also reminds us how fortunate we are to serve such a caring and connected community.”

